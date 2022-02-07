Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Return Tomorrow

Cooler conditions expected today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild temperatures are on the way for southern Wisconsin for most of this week. Today will be an exception though, with below average temperatures expected. Northerly winds usher in some of that cooler air today. High temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 20s.

Mild temperature will be seen for most of the week.
A warm front will edge in from the west tomorrow. It will bring a few clouds, but milder temperatures to the region. By Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be back in the 30s. Another cold front will move through later Wednesday. It will bring a temporary drop in temperatures for Thursday. No significant precipitation is expected through the week.

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 23. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 13. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 35.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow showers. High: 36.

