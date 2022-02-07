MPD: Madison officers did not see officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is offering new details on its role in last week’s events that led to a suspect being shot as he was being taken into custody.

In a new statement, Chief Shon Barnes explained that three MPD officers helped maintain the perimeter at the carpark on the city’s east side on Thursday while agents with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation attempted to arrest the suspect, who has been identified by his lawyer as Quadren Wilson.

Barnes’ statement noted that it is “not uncommon” for MPD officers to aid outside agencies in their efforts. After the shooting, the officers assisted in securing the scene, near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Blvd., until members of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office arrived.

The police department reiterated last Friday’s statement that no Madison officers fired their weapons during the incident. Monday’s update added that none of them witnessed the shooting either.

MPD explained it released this new statement in response to concerns the department received about the incident. It added that out of respect for the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into the shooting, it will not be releasing more information about the shooting.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation into the officer-involved, has not officially identified the Wilson as the suspect, nor has DCI or MPD. Law enforcement also have not confirmed who fired the shots that struck Wilson.

Steve Eisenberg, who told NBC15 News that he is representing Wilson, says he was told DCI agents shot his client five times and the injuries are not life-threatening. He added that he plans to meet with Wilson on Monday.

Full Madison Police Dept. statement

We’ve heard some concern regarding our role in last week’s officer-involved shooting on the city’s east side. Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation were attempting to make an arrest near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard when the shooting happened. We want to reassure the community that, during the operation, three of our officers were assigned to maintain the outer perimeter. It’s not uncommon for us to assist outside agencies in a support role during larger operations. No Madison officers fired their weapons. Nor did they witness the shooting. All three helped provide aid and secured the scene until investigators with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived. Our department respects the investigative process that is being led by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Any other information will need to come from that agency.

