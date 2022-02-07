Pardons granted by Gov. Evers surpass 400 with latest round

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of pardons issued by Gov. Tony Evers surpassed 400 Monday as 25 more were granted.

To date, Evers has granted 416 pardons since his time in office. His administration previously announced that he has given more pardons during his first three years in office than any other governor in contemporary history.

“I’m proud to grant these 25 pardons today to recognize the hard work these folks have done in their communities and lives to make amends and give back to their communities,” said Gov. Evers.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from eligible applicants on Jan. 14 and applications were chosen for review and then forwarded to Gov. Evers.

A pardon is an official act of forgiveness and restores the rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, such as the right to serve on a jury and the right to hold public office.

Here are the people Evers has pardoned (as listed by the governor’s office):

Tarlesha Hughes was 26 when she took someone’s credit card and deposited a fraudulent check at a bank. She now resides in Indianapolis, Indiana, with her family, where she works as a medical assistant.

Chad Adelmeyer was 18 years old when he broke into a supermarket and took cash and checks. He has since earned an associate and bachelor’s degree and works in Appleton with his family.

Heidi Tlatelpa was 18 years old when she stole change and electronics from a family residence. Now a devoted mother, she works as a medical assistant at a cancer center in Oshkosh, where she resides.

Jennifer Massey was 20 years old when she was pregnant and got in a physical altercation with her then-boyfriend. She is now licensed to work in healthcare facilities and has earned a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and phlebotomist license. She resides in Dallas, Texas, with her family.

Courtney Robertson was 28 years old when she used someone else’s credit cards to purchase merchandise and attempted to cash fraudulent checks at a bank. She now resides in Waukesha with her family and has earned a bachelor’s degree in conservation and environmental sciences.

Eric Dailey was 17 years old when he burglarized a home with friends and took food and several pistols. He is now married and resides in Rhinelander, where he works in quality control.

Timothy Hindman was 32 years old when he caused harm to his then-girlfriend’s child. He has since made amends with the victim and victim’s family and has earned the victim’s support. He now resides in Cottage Grove.

Michael Blume was 25 years old and employed at a department store when he took cash and made fraudulent refunds. He resides in Shawano, where he is involved in the community and serves as the secretary for the Veterans of the Menominee Nation. The district attorney’s office supported his pardon application.

Michael Spice was 19 years old when, over four decades ago, he agreed to drive someone out of state who had escaped from the Wisconsin State Reformatory. He now resides in Green Bay where he enjoys conversing with other weather spotters as a ham radio operator.

Lori McClain was 28 years old when she attempted to deposit a fraudulent check into her bank account. She is now pursuing a career in the medical field and resides in Milwaukee.

Dariu Kirk was 23 years old when he and a friend robbed several individuals. He resides in Milwaukee where he has mentored youth and coached basketball.

Andre Brown was 17 years old when he got in a fight at high school and, several years later, was caught in possession of a firearm. He has since earned a bachelor’s degree and has worked to provide returning offenders with livelihood resources. He resides in Milwaukee with his family.

William and Mary Gruber were in their thirties when a fire destroyed their house and they filed a fraudulent insurance claim. They actively volunteer in their community in Friendship, where they reside.

Jordan Lungstrom was 21 years old when she was found in possession of a controlled substance. She has since earned an associate degree and now helps people experiencing mental illness and homelessness. She resides in Green Bay.

Joseph Anny was 26 years old when he was found in possession of a controlled substance and, several years later, sold a firearm to an outdoors retail company when he was not supposed to be in possession of it. He now resides in Hartford with his family.

Dwight Jackson was in his early thirties when he sold marijuana to an undercover officer. He now resides in Brown Deer and owns and operates a successful Jamaican restaurant, through which he stays active in the community. The district attorney’s office supported his pardon application.

Samuel Reyes Burgos was 39 years old when he sold marijuana to an undercover officer. He has since earned a master’s degree in engineering management and has volunteered in the Milwaukee community, where he resides.

Dante Biancardi was 21 years old when he was twice found in possession of a controlled substance. He has since held stable employment and helps others struggling with addiction through a local ministry. He resides in West Bend with his family.

Lyle Narloch was 20 years old when a friend used his gun to rob a bank. He resides in Milwaukee and works as a union carpenter.

Jeffrey House was 33 years old when he was caught purchasing a controlled substance with intent to sell. He now works for a telecommunications provider and resides in Milwaukee with his family.

Isaac Melendez was 22 years old when he was caught selling marijuana. He now resides in Waukegan, Illinois, where he cares for his family.

Andrea Williams was 25 years old when officers found controlled substances in her residence. She has since earned an associate and bachelor’s degree and works for a law firm in Neillsville, where she resides with her family.

Danna Madlock was 28 years old when she sold controlled substances to an undercover officer. She is now active in her community, and her former probation officer supports a pardon. She resides in Milwaukee with her family.