Advertisement

Pulaski native, Deedra Irwin makes history in Winter Olympics biathlon

Irwin placed seventh in the biathlon, Team USA’s best ever finish in the event.
Deedra Irwin has historic Olympic finish for Team USA in biathlon.
Deedra Irwin has historic Olympic finish for Team USA in biathlon.(WLUC)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Deedra Irwin’s first olympics, the Pulaski native made history for the United States when she placed seventh the biathlon.

Monday’s 15K individual start was held at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre, which is northwest of Beijing. The biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

Irwin crossed the line in 44:14.1 and had only one shooting penalty, giving Team USA their highest finish in the biathlon in history.

Following her finish, Irwin was emotional when she was interviewed on the NBC Olympic broadcast.

“I’m just so honored to be a part of this team and this organization,” Irwin said. “And to be among some of the U.S. women they’ve been so supportive and inspirational to me ever since I joined this sport in 2018. I’m just honored this is so incredible.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby

Latest News

(FILE) Vincent Zhou
US figure skater Zhou out after COVID test
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
15-year-old figure skater makes Olympics history
A worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 test at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 1,...
Bubble life: China takes COVID sports routine to new extreme
Dan Mattoon is one of six Olympic ski jumping judges for the 2022 games.
Achieving an Olympic dream: Dan Mattoon