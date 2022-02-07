This Week: Mild with a Mix

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mild weather is back, but expect some dreary conditions to come along it. Later tonight, clouds replace today’s sunshine. Lows drop into the mid teens with a light Westerly wind. That wind switches out of the South early tomorrow morning.

Don’t be surprised to see a bit of patchy fog and perhaps some mist as temperatures warm up tomorrow! Highs will top out in the upper 30s - near 40°. A clipper system moves into the northern Great Lakes late Tuesday into Wednesday. During this timeframe, a light wintry mix is possible across much of Wisconsin.

Wednesday highs will top out in the mid 30s. Freezing drizzle could begin in the morning before briefly switching to rain as temperatures warm-up. Precipitation will be light and spotty. A change over to snow is expected as colder temperatures aloft move in. Temperatures fall back into the teens Thursday morning.

Most of Thursday appears dry with cloudy conditions. NW winds keep highs in the upper 20s. A stronger clipper system is on track to arrive late Thursday night into Friday. This system brings more snow than rain. Snow may transition to rain as temperatures warm up towards 40° in the afternoon. Exact amounts and timing are still coming into focus, but we’ll keep an eye on it!

High-pressure moves in for the weekend - along with cooler temperatures. Highs only top out in the teens and 20s under abundant sunshine.

