US figure skater Zhou out after COVID test

(FILE) Vincent Zhou
(FILE) Vincent Zhou(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. men’s figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is out of the individual competition.

In a five-minute video posted to Instagram on Monday night, a teary Zhou announced that he would have to withdraw.

He had initially tested positive as part of a routine COVID-19 screening, and underwent additional testing.

The 21-year-old had struggled through a poor free skate for the eventual team silver medalists a day before, and was due to compete in the individual competition that begins with the men’s short program on Tuesday.

