Advertisement

Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge

Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old man who openly shared his experiences of coming to Wausau from Afghanistan as part of the refugee resettlement project has been arrested following an investigation in sexual assault.

Police are recommending Matiullah Matie be charged with fourth-degree sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2. Wausau Police said a victim reported she was assaulted by Matie while in a vehicle on Wausau’s northeast side. The victim was identified as an acquaintance and was assisting Matie and his family in refugee resettlement.

As a result of the investigation, Matie was arrested Monday morning. He was released on a signature bond.

Matie is the patriarch of one of two families that resettled in Wausau recently from Afghanistan. He shared his story with NewsChannel 7 for on-camera interviews that aired on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 during our newscasts.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby

Latest News

6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex
The Wisconsin DMV is reporting a new smishing scam has been going around.
Smishing scam poses as DMV
Madison gas prices jump 10¢ in past week
Mild temperature will be seen for most of the week.
Milder Temperatures Return Tomorrow
Teen skier donates organs
Teen skier donates organs