Wisconsin’s Johnson not fighting to get South Carolina jobs

Ron Johnson
Ron Johnson(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says he’s not fighting to persuade Oshkosh Defense to locate 1,000 jobs in his home state rather than South Carolina.

His remarks at a news conference Saturday provided an opening for Johnson’s Democratic challengers to accuse the two-term incumbent of being out of touch with the needs of Wisconsin.

“It’s not like we don’t have enough jobs here in Wisconsin,” the Associated Press quoted Johnson saying. “The biggest problem we have in Wisconsin right now is employers not being able to find enough workers.”

Johnson said he was not trying to get Oshkosh Defense to put the jobs in his hometown of Oshkosh as part of a multibillion-dollar contract the company won last year to build new delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service.

The company announced in June that the vehicles would be built in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

