$250k grant set to expand Urban League of Greater Madison career training academies

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $250,000 grant from a Madison nonprofit will help the Urban League of Greater Madison create short-term training academies to add Wisconsinites to the workforce.

The Urban League plans to create intensive training academies for careers in commercial driving and solar installation/renewable energy fields using a grant from Ascendium Education Group.

The Urban League explained it has seen a growing interest from local businesses in a small-scale commercial driver’s license (CDL) internship program that it had been running with the Dane County Highway and Transportation Department and the Latino Academy for Workforce Development.

As the country transitions to solar and other renewable energies, the agency also saw a need for more workers there.

Part of the funding will help the Urban League grow the CDL program from training two to four people per year to training at least 45, which Urban League CEO Dr. Anthony said will help address a shortage of drivers that has been impacting supply chain delays.

“These funds from Ascendium will help us serve as a bridge between employers and job seekers and ensure equitable access to these good careers,” Anthony said. “The funds will also help deepen our collaboration with the Latino Academy for Workforce Development as we work together to build a more inclusive ecosystem of workforce development programming for the region.”

Ascendium Vice President - Education Philanthropy Amy Kerwin said the organization was pleased to be able to contribute these resources.

“We’ve long admired the Urban League of Greater Madison’s efforts to increase socioeconomic mobility in our community and share with them a belief in the power of education and training beyond high school to transform lives,” Kerwin said.

Overall, the Urban League aims to help at least 100 unemployed or underemployed adults obtain an industry-recognized credential or achieve employment within the next two years.

