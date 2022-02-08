Community rallies to buy bulletproof vest for Verona K-9

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to community support, Verona Police Department K-9 Drea is getting a new bullet proof vest. The department partnered with Keeping K-9′s in Kevlar to make it possible.

A new bullet-resistant, Kevlar vest costs $2,600. Drea needed one because hers was starting to expire after years of use.

That’s where Keeping K-9′s in Kevlar came in. The program helps police departments around the country with fundraisers for new vests, at no cost to the department. The Verona Police Department worked with them after seeing the success Madison Police Department had. The organization fundraised six new K-9 vests for the Madison Police Department last month.

After announcing the campaign, donations poured in. After just 18 hours, all funds were raised. Donations came from 79 community members, according to a press release from the Verona Police Department.

WE ARE FULLY FUNDED!!!! In just over 18 hours, 79 citizens and community members raised $2,600 to buy our Drea her new... Posted by Verona Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

