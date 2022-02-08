Advertisement

Emhoff whisked out of event following reported bomb threat

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school’s museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, “we have to go.” Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school were instructed to leave the school, with an overhead announcement saying, “evacuate the building.”

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez said there was a bomb threat. It was not known if it was related to Emhoff’s visit or the Black History Month event.

Emhoff spokesperson Katie Peters said the school alerted the Secret Service about what she termed a “security incident or a report of a potential security incident.”

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Students at the school were dismissed for the day, since it was expected to take several hours for security officials to sweep the building, principal Nadine Smith said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant “a total loss” after overnight blaze

Latest News

FILE - U.S. film director and special effects supervisor Douglas Trumbull poses with the Film...
‘2001,’ ‘Blade Runner’ effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull dies
UW Athletics denounces racist taunts aimed at its wrestler during Iowa match
On Monday afternoon, Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to what was believed...
Suspected human remains found on Ga. hiking trail turn out to be life-size doll
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct