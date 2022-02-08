Evansville Police Department investigate alleged hit and run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Evansville Police Department has identified the suspect and vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run Monday night.

Police say that at about 5:30 p.m., the suspect rear-ended someone’s vehicle at the intersection of South Fifth Street and West Main Street.

After both drivers talked and agreed to pull over to exchange information, the suspect drove off.

The white sedan Volkswagen Jetta that fled had considerable front end damage, according to a post on Evansville Wisconsin Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Evansville Police Department asks anyone with relevant information to reach out. Their number is 608-757-2244.

***Suspect & Vehicle Identified*** We are looking for your assistance locating a suspect vehicle which fled from a hit... Posted by Evansville Wisconsin Police Department on Monday, February 7, 2022

