Explore Children’s Museum now open in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Explore Children’s Museum is offering a new place to play for young families. It will celebrate its Grand Opening on Tuesday afternoon.

Since the museum open on January 1, over 3,600 visitors have traveled to check it out. There are ten interactive exhibits with some rotating experiences year-round.

The Explore Children’s Museum is the 3rd children’s museum in Dane County.

The museum is located at 1433 W. Main Street in Sun Prairie.

