Advertisement

Explore Children’s Museum now open in Sun Prairie

The museum is located on Main Street and open seven days a week.
The museum is located on Main Street and open seven days a week.
The museum is located on Main Street and open seven days a week.(Gabriella Rusk | WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Explore Children’s Museum is offering a new place to play for young families. It will celebrate its Grand Opening on Tuesday afternoon.

Since the museum open on January 1, over 3,600 visitors have traveled to check it out. There are ten interactive exhibits with some rotating experiences year-round.

The Explore Children’s Museum is the 3rd children’s museum in Dane County.

The museum is located at 1433 W. Main Street in Sun Prairie.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant “a total loss” after overnight blaze

Latest News

Mild temperatures are expected today, but it will turn colder again by the weekend.
Milder Temperatures Today
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Amazon
Public gives input on potential Amazon distribution facility in Dane Co.
Public gives input on potential Amazon distribution facility in Dane Co.
Public gives input on potential Amazon distribution facility in Dane Co.