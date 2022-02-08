Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $82 million to increase equity, support COVID-19 recovery

Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is putting $82 million toward grants meant to increase equity and eliminate disparities in communities who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Equitable Recovery Program was initially announced in April of 2021, Gov. Tony Evers noted. It provides more than $50 million to health, early childhood and education services, as well as $31 million for organizations who hold economic, housing or environmental justice services.

“From Beloit to Lac du Flambeau, the organizations receiving these grants have been on the frontlines of providing support to communities that have seen disparate outcomes throughout this pandemic, both in health and economic well-being,” said Gov. Evers.  “We must continue to work together to make sure that as our state is recovering, every community and every family is recovering with us. That’s critical to ensuring our state’s long-term success and building a Wisconsin that works for everyone.”

More than 100 grants will be issued statewide, ranging from around $17,700 to a maximum of $1 million.

Organizations receiving funds include free and charitable health clinics, health advocacy organizations and community health organizations in cities including Madison, Monroe and Appleton. Organizations that work with children, housing security and those experiencing homelessness are also among the awardees.

