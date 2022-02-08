Grant Co. officials investigate theft of chain saws from bucket truck

MONTFORT, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement is investigating the theft of several chain saws Sunday night in Grant County from a bucket truck.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports a Lonepine Tree Service bucket truck was allegedly broken into sometime Sunday night on Wisconsin Street in Montfort.

The suspect or suspects allegedly entered the storage compartment of the truck and stole six Stihl chain saws.

Anyone who has information on this theft should reach out the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

