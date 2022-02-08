Advertisement

Green Bay Packers hire Bisaccia as special teams coordinator

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia attends a news conference after an NFL...
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have hired former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to upgrade their beleaguered special teams.

Bisaccia is Green Bay’s third special teams coordinator in as many seasons.

The Packers had a punt and a field goal blocked in an NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers and had the NFL’s worst special teams during the regular season.

