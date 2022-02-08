Advertisement

Lids: Chicago Bears’ quarterback leads NFL jersey sales in Wisconsin

Justin Field’s leads Wisconsin for most popular player merch from Lids
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When it comes to fan gear, an unexpected quarterback is very popular in Wisconsin.

A rival from across the border, Chicago Bear’s quarterback Justin Fields’ jersey is bought the most in the state, according to a tweet from Lids.

Lids, a fan apparel company that specializes in hats, found that Fields’ jersey is the top seller in both Wisconsin and Illinois.

Not a single Packer player is most popular in any state. Tom Brady’s jersey leads the way in 16 different states.

Former Badgers Russell Wilson and T.J. Watt were the favorites in Oregon and Pennsylvania, respectively.

However, Packer fans can be at ease knowing that Packers jerseys as a whole are still most popular in Wisconsin...just not any specific players.

