Lids: Chicago Bears’ quarterback leads NFL jersey sales in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When it comes to fan gear, an unexpected quarterback is very popular in Wisconsin.

A rival from across the border, Chicago Bear’s quarterback Justin Fields’ jersey is bought the most in the state, according to a tweet from Lids.

Lids, a fan apparel company that specializes in hats, found that Fields’ jersey is the top seller in both Wisconsin and Illinois.

Heading into Super Bowl week, a look at our top NFL team and player jersey sales for the past season. What surprises you the most? 🤔 🏈 pic.twitter.com/BtKuYmMxlg — Lids (@lids) February 7, 2022

Not a single Packer player is most popular in any state. Tom Brady’s jersey leads the way in 16 different states.

Former Badgers Russell Wilson and T.J. Watt were the favorites in Oregon and Pennsylvania, respectively.

However, Packer fans can be at ease knowing that Packers jerseys as a whole are still most popular in Wisconsin...just not any specific players.

According to hat company Lids, the best selling NFL jersey in Wisconsin is...Justin Fields? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OkwMsl77Jw — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) February 8, 2022

