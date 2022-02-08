Advertisement

Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital

The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a silo on Monday, February 7.(Pine River Fire Department)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pine River Fire Department said a man was severely injured while performing routine maintenance inside of a silo.

The call came in at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7 for a man who was caught in the auger and traped 30 feet above the ground.

Crews on the scene called for a ladder truck from the City of Merrill so they could free the man from the top of the 50-foot silo. They also called for the Aspirus Medevac.

With the ladder truck, firefighters had to cut and widen the opening at the top of the silo. It took nearly 90 minutes to safely free the man and bring him down to the ground.

Paramedics then stabilized the man before transferring him to the waiting helicopter.

A post on the Pine River Fire Department Facebook page said, “Chief John Uttech noted that over a dozen volunteer and career firefighters were on the scene, four of which are certified fire instructors. None of them had ever seen, much less had ever heard of an actual recovery of a viable patient from an incident such as this. Uttech said if it were not for the tremendous teamwork on the scene this would have never had a positive ending.”

The man stuck in the silo never lost consciousness and is recovering in the hospital

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Parker Kruse and family
“In my heart I think he’s in this area”: Changing seasons doesn’t stop mother from searching for missing son
Lake Delton police chief, director of public safety placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation
Promise Parker
“In my heart I think he’s in this area”: Changing seasons doesn’t stop mother from searching
Student athlete, survivor of childhood abuse wins Bucks perseverance award
Student athlete, survivor of childhood abuse wins Bucks perseverance award
Baraboo Student Athlete Wins Bucks Perseverance Award
Student athlete, survivor of childhood abuse wins Bucks perseverance award