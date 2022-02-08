Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pine River Fire Department said a man was severely injured while performing routine maintenance inside of a silo.

The call came in at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7 for a man who was caught in the auger and traped 30 feet above the ground.

Crews on the scene called for a ladder truck from the City of Merrill so they could free the man from the top of the 50-foot silo. They also called for the Aspirus Medevac.

With the ladder truck, firefighters had to cut and widen the opening at the top of the silo. It took nearly 90 minutes to safely free the man and bring him down to the ground.

Paramedics then stabilized the man before transferring him to the waiting helicopter.

A post on the Pine River Fire Department Facebook page said, “Chief John Uttech noted that over a dozen volunteer and career firefighters were on the scene, four of which are certified fire instructors. None of them had ever seen, much less had ever heard of an actual recovery of a viable patient from an incident such as this. Uttech said if it were not for the tremendous teamwork on the scene this would have never had a positive ending.”

The man stuck in the silo never lost consciousness and is recovering in the hospital

