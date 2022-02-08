Milder Temperatures Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild temperatures are on the way for southern Wisconsin for most of this week. Southerly wind are blowing across the region and highs will reach the upper 30s to middle 40s today. A cold front will sweep into the region this evening. It will bring a shift wind back to northwesterly by tomorrow and temperatures will fall off a bit. Highs tomorrow are expected to reach the middle 30s.

Mild temperatures are expected today, but it will turn colder again by the weekend. (wmtv)

This fast moving pattern is expected to continue into the first part of next week. A series of fronts will move through bringing ups and downs in temperatures and a little precipitation. Snow will be likely Thursday night with a good chance of rain and snow on Friday. Much colder air will fill in for the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny and mild. High: 40. Wind: S 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Low: 32. Wind: W 10.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow. High: 35.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 28.

