MMSD superintendent, district mourn Madison East student

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins expressed his condolences Monday for the family of a student who died after a skiing accident and shared how the district community is remembering the 15-year-old boy.

Madison East sophomore Alex West was involved in a skiing accident on Friday, Jan. 28.

“While this heartbreaking news spread throughout the MMSD community, many responded by uplifting their love for Alex by sharing stories of his intelligence, humor and endearing confidence,” Jenkins said. “Through the sharing of memories, we all are able to learn a little more about Alex, further appreciate who he was, and celebrate the positive impact he had on so many around him.  It is important we continue to celebrate Alex in this way, while also coming together to support one another as we process and grieve this tragic loss to our school community.”

Madison East High School Interim Principal Mikki Smith said over the weekend that there would be counseling services available on Monday for students who needed support.

“Alex West has been described by his friends and teachers as an intelligent, funny and very confident young man. Alex excelled at many things, but many will remember him most of all for the genuine and robust relationships he built with his peers,” Smith said in a letter to families.

Travis West, Alex’s father, said Alex’s organs would be donated.

Full statement from Superintendent Jenkins:

No words can express our collective sadness and grief when hearing about the tragic passing of Alex West, an East High School 10th grader, as a result of a recent skiing accident. While this heartbreaking news spread throughout the MMSD community, many responded by uplifting their love for Alex by sharing stories of his intelligence, humor and endearing confidence. Through the sharing of memories, we all are able to learn a little more about Alex, further appreciate who he was, and celebrate the positive impact he had on so many around him. It is important we continue to celebrate Alex in this way, while also coming together to support one another as we process and grieve this tragic loss to our school community.

I ask you to join us in keeping all of Alex’s family and friends in our thoughts during the difficult days ahead.

Carlton D. Jenkins Ph.D. Superintendent Madison Metropolitan School District

