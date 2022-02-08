MPD: Madison driver claims t-bone crash intentional after snowblower theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First, they stole his snowblower. Then, he intentionally rammed his truck into the side of theirs, putting them in the hospital. Now, he has been booked into jail and they will likely be.

That’s the order of events the Madison Police Department laid out in a pair of reports Tuesday morning detailing what allegedly happened late the night before on the city’s near east side.

According to the first report, the snowblower was taken around 10:30 p.m. from the garage of a home in the 300 block of W. Walbridge St.

The 29-year-old man who lives there claimed he saw the man and woman taking the machine. He told investigators he got into his truck and began following them. After a few blocks, the alleged burglars’ car tried turning off Milwaukee St. and onto Wittwer Rd., right next to Hiestand Park.

That’s when the man’s truck t-boned their vehicle, injuring both burglary suspects and sending them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the second report. Both reports include the man told the police department that he did it on purpose.

He has since been booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of recklessly endangering safety. The report also noted that he claimed his home had been robbed previously, not that long ago.

Officers found the snowblower in question in the trunk of the car that had been struck, and the police department says they have probable cause to arrest the pair.

