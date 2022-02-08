Advertisement

MPD: Madison driver claims t-bone crash intentional after snowblower theft

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First, they stole his snowblower. Then, he intentionally rammed his truck into the side of theirs, putting them in the hospital. Now, he has been booked into jail and they will likely be.

That’s the order of events the Madison Police Department laid out in a pair of reports Tuesday morning detailing what allegedly happened late the night before on the city’s near east side.

According to the first report, the snowblower was taken around 10:30 p.m. from the garage of a home in the 300 block of W. Walbridge St.

The 29-year-old man who lives there claimed he saw the man and woman taking the machine. He told investigators he got into his truck and began following them. After a few blocks, the alleged burglars’ car tried turning off Milwaukee St. and onto Wittwer Rd., right next to Hiestand Park.

That’s when the man’s truck t-boned their vehicle, injuring both burglary suspects and sending them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the second report. Both reports include the man told the police department that he did it on purpose.

He has since been booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of recklessly endangering safety. The report also noted that he claimed his home had been robbed previously, not that long ago.

Officers found the snowblower in question in the trunk of the car that had been struck, and the police department says they have probable cause to arrest the pair.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

The Red Cross is seeing its worst blood supply shortage in over a decade
Red Cross blood supply crisis intensified by severe winter weather
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Lids: Chicago Bears’ quarterback leads NFL jersey sales in Wisconsin
Police Lights
Evansville Police Department investigate alleged hit and run
$250k grant set to expand Urban League of Greater Madison career training academies