New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oregon Health and Science University led the study, which found that the vaccine can cause changes to the menstrual cycle by a day. The study says this was not discovered earlier because the focus of reproductive health was pregnancy, not menstruation.

MD Kim Mackey, a gynecologist at SSM Health, says the changes are temporary, lasting three to four months.

“The vaccine does impact women’s menstrual cycles,” said Dr. Mackey. “The vaccine has an impact on the body, especially when it’s first given; that impact can be stressful, that stress can impact the internal clock a woman has.”

But MD Michael Beninati, an OBGYN at UW Health, says there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine impacts a woman’s ability to conceive.

“Those changes seem to be short-lived, and as we study more long-term consequences, namely on the ability to conceive, there does not appear to be any association between the COVID-19 vaccine and a decreased ability to conceive,” said Dr. Beninati.

While both doctors are concerned the findings could cause some vaccine hesitancy, they encourage people to ask their primary physician if they have concerns or questions about the vaccine.

Dr. Mackey says the findings are not stopping him from recommending the vaccine.

The bottom line is the vaccine is compatible with those who are pursuing pregnancy; this study and this information should not be used to delay the vaccine for anyone,” said Dr. Mackey.

