Public gives input on potential Amazon distribution facility in Dane Co.

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Amazon may be laying roots down in Cottage Grove, but not everyone is excited about the proposal.

The Village of Cottage Grove Village of Trustees and Plan Commission held two meetings Monday for public input. Sun Prairie resident Jeff Okazaki, who attended an event, said many questions were left unanswered.

“Some questions were answered about the building and about some technical details with the water,” said Okazaki. “But really when it comes to the major concerns that we have and the guarantees that we’re looking for that you know, we won’t lose property value that we won’t see massive increases in pollution or noise or damage anywhere. None of that was really properly addressed.”

State Department of Revenue records show the Cottage Grove Business Development LLC sold 130 acres of land to Amazon just before the New Year at the intersection of Highway N and TT.

The property developer said the distribution facility will bring up to 1,500 new jobs and invest millions of dollars into the community.

Okazaki said around 85 people were on the meeting Monday.

