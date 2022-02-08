Red Cross blood supply crisis intensified by severe winter weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As severe winter storms sweep across the country, the American Red Cross is asking the community to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointments in their area once it is safe to give.

Dangerous winter weather conditions have contributed to over 500 blood drive cancellations nationally since the beginning of the year. These blood drive cancellations have resulted in about 17,000 uncollected blood and platelet donations, according to the American Red Cross.

Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis in January, thousands of donors have come forward, but patient care remains at risk.

The ongoing threat of winter weather and continued effects of the omicron variant could further complicate efforts to rebuild the blood supply.

More donors are needed to make appointments now for the weeks ahead to help ensure accident victims, cancer patients and new mothers experiencing challenging childbirths have access to lifesaving blood transfusions.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting their website or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Anyone who donates blood or platelets between Feb. 1-28, 2022 will receive an Amazon gift card by email.

