Sheriff’s Office confirms name of man in officer-involved shooting, says federal agents involved

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office update to the officer-involved shooting near a carpark on Madison’s east side is shedding a little bit more light on the incident, including the involvement of federal law enforcement agents.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office have identified the suspect who was shot as Quadren Wilson. An attorney representing the 38-year-old Beaver Dam man and members of his family had already told NBC15 News’ his name; however, the Sheriff’s Office had not released it themselves.

Tuesday’s statement was also the first one to include that federal agents were involved in the effort to arrest Wilson. However, it did not say which agency or agencies were involved, or to what extent. Prior statements by the Sheriff’s Office indicated only state and local law enforcement were there. In statements of its own, the Madison Police Dept. confirmed three of its officers were there in support roles and that they had been there to assist agents with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office reiterated that its deputies were not on hand at the time of the shooting. State law requires any officer-involved shooting to be investigated by an agency not involved in the incident; as such, the Sheriff’s Office has been tasked with leading the investigation.

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022. (WMTV-TV/Jeremy Nichols)

In Tuesday’s update, the Sheriff’s Office noted that its investigators are still processing evidence and interviewing individuals involved in the incident and potential witnesses. On Monday, MPD stated that its three officers who were on hand at the time were securing the outer perimeter and did not witness the shooting. It added that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett “is committed to conducting an objective, methodical and transparent investigation.”

“The mission of our investigation is to determine the facts and report the truth,” it continued. “We ask for the community’s patience as we conduct our investigation.”

Anyone who has information about the shooting or has video footage from the incident is asked to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

Quadren Wilson (-)

Wilson’s injuries

The Sheriff’s Office also offered a little more information about Wilson’s transfer to Dane Co. jail following the shooting. After initially being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Wilson was released from the hospital.

He has since been booked into the Dane Co. jail on a probation hold for the Dept. of Corrections. The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the Dane Co. Jail Medical Staff is helping treat Wilson’s current medical needs.

Wilson’s father, Nora Morris, told NBC15 News that Wilson was taken to the jail one day after receiving back surgery.

“If you’ve got five bullet wounds in the back... after one day of surgery in the hospital, you need nurses to help you up, use the bathroom,” Morris said. “One leg doesn’t work. I mean he’s in pain.”

Wilson’s lawyer described his client’s wounds as being covered by bandages that are “very near” his spine, and says Wilson is lucky he was not paralyzed.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.