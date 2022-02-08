Spotty flurries tomorrow; Accumulating snow possible late Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A clipper system rolls into the upper Midwest tonight - prompting a light wintry mix for parts of southern Wisconsin. Clouds will be around, but the mild trend continues.

The first bit of precip is possible tonight. A cold front moves across southern Wisconsin. Areas of freezing drizzle/flurries are possible as the numbers drop tonight. The chance for precip continues through tomorrow. Outside of a few slick spots during the morning commute, impacts remain low. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the mid 30s. Flurries are expected with freezing drizzle/sleet mixing in occasionally.

As the clipper moves away late Wednesday, the sky dries out for a time. Lows drop into the teens with cooler afternoon readings on Thursday. Highs climb to the upper 20s.

A more potent clipper system swings by Thursday night into Friday. Snow showers spread into Wisconsin during this time frame. This will be our best chance for accumulating snowfall. As of now, a couple inches of snowfall appears possible. Air temperatures will rise into the upper 30s - near 40° during the afternoon. Depending on the exact timing of this system, snow could changeover to rain - limiting amounts. Stay tuned for updates!

Cooler and dry weather moves in for the weekend. Highs will hover in the teens and 20s.

