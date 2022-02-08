SSM Health partners with MMSD, local businesses for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - - SSM Health will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for children and adults.

The health system announced Monday that it will partner with the Madison Metropolitan School District to bring pediatric COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots to people. The clinic will be held from 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at Madison Memorial High School. Pre-registration for vaccine times is preferred.

SSM Health, local businesses and organizations will host another clinic from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Barrymore Theatre for those ages 12 and up. The clinic is free and open to all, but pre-registration is preferred.

The health system has administered over 337,000 doses of the shot to people in Wisconsin to date.

