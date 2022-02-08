Advertisement

Super Bowl Sunday

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Naturally, Super Bowl Sunday is jam-packed with elite-level NFL football. And, when it’s not that, you’re probably still going to see more elite-level winter sports as the 2022 Olympic Games continue.

Here’s a full breakdown of Sunday’s schedule:

TimeShow
7 a.m.Olympic Winter Games (daytime coverage)
11 a.m.Road to Super Bowl
NoonSuper Bowl LVI Pre-Game
5 p.m.Super Bowl LVI
9:15 p.m.Super Bowl LVI Post-Game
11 p.m.NBC15 News at 10 p.m. (late edition)
11:30 p.m.Olympic Winter Games (extended primetime)
1 a.m.Olympic Winter Games (primetime repeat)
2:15 a.m.Olympic Winter Games (primetime repeat)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers announces $82 million to increase equity, support COVID-19 recovery
Grant Co. officials investigate theft of chain saws from bucket truck
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia attends a news conference after an NFL...
Green Bay Packers hire Bisaccia as special teams coordinator
UW Athletics denounces racist taunts aimed at its wrestler during Iowa match