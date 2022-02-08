Super Bowl Sunday
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Naturally, Super Bowl Sunday is jam-packed with elite-level NFL football. And, when it’s not that, you’re probably still going to see more elite-level winter sports as the 2022 Olympic Games continue.
Here’s a full breakdown of Sunday’s schedule:
|Time
|Show
|7 a.m.
|Olympic Winter Games (daytime coverage)
|11 a.m.
|Road to Super Bowl
|Noon
|Super Bowl LVI Pre-Game
|5 p.m.
|Super Bowl LVI
|9:15 p.m.
|Super Bowl LVI Post-Game
|11 p.m.
|NBC15 News at 10 p.m. (late edition)
|11:30 p.m.
|Olympic Winter Games (extended primetime)
|1 a.m.
|Olympic Winter Games (primetime repeat)
|2:15 a.m.
|Olympic Winter Games (primetime repeat)
