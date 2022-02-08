MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Naturally, Super Bowl Sunday is jam-packed with elite-level NFL football. And, when it’s not that, you’re probably still going to see more elite-level winter sports as the 2022 Olympic Games continue.

Here’s a full breakdown of Sunday’s schedule:

Time Show 7 a.m. Olympic Winter Games (daytime coverage) 11 a.m. Road to Super Bowl Noon Super Bowl LVI Pre-Game 5 p.m. Super Bowl LVI 9:15 p.m. Super Bowl LVI Post-Game 11 p.m. NBC15 News at 10 p.m. (late edition) 11:30 p.m. Olympic Winter Games (extended primetime) 1 a.m. Olympic Winter Games (primetime repeat) 2:15 a.m. Olympic Winter Games (primetime repeat)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.