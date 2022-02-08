Union calls for removal of Lake Delton director of public safety

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local union representing paramedics is calling for the removal of Lake Delton director of public safety, saying his treatment of EMS personnel is “demeaning and nothing short of humiliating.”

In a six-page letter posted on the Dells-Delton Professional Paramedics- IAFF Local 5026 Facebook page, agency president Spencer Nett explained that they wrote it as an official declaration of no confidence in Village of Lake Delton Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman.

The union accuses Hardman of “decimating” morale through gender, sexual orientation and religious discrimination claims made from previous and current employees. The union also reports staffing shortages in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and a disproportionate retention rate.

“Bound by our policies and procedures implemented by Mr. Hardman, our hands have remained tied while this lack of superintendence has caused autocratic rule within our agency which has no checks and balances,” the letter stated.

The letter was signed by several members of the union, including Nett.

NBC15 has reached out to Chief Hardman for comment. NBC15 has also reached out to the Village Board of Lake Delton, who referred us to their lawyer. We have not heard back yet.

An emergency special session meeting of the Village Board of Lake Delton will be held Tuesday morning, which will consider the “employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility (PD Staff) and 19.85 (1) (g) Conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved.” This portion of the meeting will be in closed session and the board will reconvene in open session after.

The Board did not have a comment on the nature of the meeting being held Tuesday morning and would not say if it was related to IAFF’s claims. They did say that they met with the IAFF earlier Monday.

