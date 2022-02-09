36-year-old man arrested after high speed chase from Columbus to Leeds

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old is behind bars after a high speed chase reaching up to 100 mph Tuesday night.

The Columbus Police Department says officers were dispatched to a local business after reports of a man acting strange in the parking lot, carrying a long gun just after 10:00 p.m.

When officers arrived they say the man, later identified as Andy J. Gerow of Beaver, drove away. Gerow traveled west out of Columbus on STH 60, driving as fast as 100 mph.

Officers were able to stop him after about 12 miles in the Township of Leeds using tire deflation devices.

During the high speed chase, officers say they saw Gerow throw a gun out of his vehicle. Police eventually recovered it, and say it seems to be an AR15 style riffle. They add there was a round in the chamber and two loaded magazines.

Gerow was booked into the Columbia Co. Jail on charges of disorderly conduct while armed, eluding an officer and possession of THC-second offense.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Fall River Police Dept. and Brown’s Towing assisted in the incident.

