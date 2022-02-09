Advertisement

36-year-old man arrested after high speed chase from Columbus to Leeds

(MGN)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old is behind bars after a high speed chase reaching up to 100 mph Tuesday night.

The Columbus Police Department says officers were dispatched to a local business after reports of a man acting strange in the parking lot, carrying a long gun just after 10:00 p.m.

When officers arrived they say the man, later identified as Andy J. Gerow of Beaver, drove away. Gerow traveled west out of Columbus on STH 60, driving as fast as 100 mph.

Officers were able to stop him after about 12 miles in the Township of Leeds using tire deflation devices.

During the high speed chase, officers say they saw Gerow throw a gun out of his vehicle. Police eventually recovered it, and say it seems to be an AR15 style riffle. They add there was a round in the chamber and two loaded magazines.

Gerow was booked into the Columbia Co. Jail on charges of disorderly conduct while armed, eluding an officer and possession of THC-second offense.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Fall River Police Dept. and Brown’s Towing assisted in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Madison police chief looks for public input on body cameras
Madison police chief looks for public input on body cameras
Lake Delton police chief, director of public safety placed on paid administrative leave pending...
Lake Delton police chief, director of public safety placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation
Dane Co. says ‘win-win’ program trains truck drivers and fills demand
Dane Co. says ‘win-win’ program trains truck drivers and fills demand
Employees at Dane Co. Highway Dept.
Dane Co. says ‘win-win’ program trains truck drivers and fills demand