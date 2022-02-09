Advertisement

American Family Insurance raises minimum wage to $23/hour

(American Family Insurance)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Family Insurance will be raising its minimum wage to $23 per hour, marking the second wage increase in two years by the company.

The increase will take effect in July and 2,000 employees in the American Family group companies will be affected, American Family announced Wednesday. This includes employees at American Family Insurance in Madison and CONNECT powered by American Family Insurance in DePere.

Employees in departments such as the call center and claims will be affected by the higher wages.

Tracy Schweitzer, American Family chief people officer, explained that the company wanted to draw in and retain talent.

“American Family strives to be an employer of choice, and compensation is one way to achieve that by remaining competitive in a tight job market,” Schweitzer said. “This increase recognizes the importance of having top talent to provide exceptional service to our customers, while helping employees develop successful careers here.”

In January of 2020, American Family announced it would be raising its minimum wage to $20 per hour.

