Antetokounmpo teams with brothers in All-Star Saturday event

Milwaukee Bucks players Thanasis Antetokounmpo, left, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, give...
Milwaukee Bucks players Thanasis Antetokounmpo, left, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, give five before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo will team up with two of his brothers to compete in a revamped Skills Challenge during the NBA’s All-Star Saturday night.

The event is now a team format and the NBA Finals MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks will take part in it along with Thanasis, who also plays for the Bucks, and Alex of the NBA G League’s Raptors 905.

The NBA also announced the competitors for the slam dunk and 3-point contests that will take place Feb. 19 in Cleveland.

Three teams will compete in the Skills Challenge, which combines shooting, passing and dribbling.

