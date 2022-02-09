Camp Randall construction on track for completion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger football fans can look forward to an improved Camp Randall. The fall 2022 season will premiere outdoor seating, as well as some different indoor club features.

Demolition on the end zone is complete, with the structure starting go up. A couple years back, a poll issued to Badger fans came to the conclusion that fans wanted a better experience inside Camp Randall. This new area will provide that.

Some of the new features include seating in a climate controlled area, more food and beverage options, and access to different clubs, according to camprandallstadium.com.

Construction started at the end of the 2021 season and will be done before the opening game of the 2022 season.

Good weather and crews have been a bonus during this process, says Jason King, senior associate athletic director.

“Frankly, we couldn’t be in a better position given this point of the project, especially living in central Wisconsin so we’re really happy,” said King.

Fans can get more information about availability of seats at uwbadgers.com

