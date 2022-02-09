Advertisement

Camp Randall construction on track for completion

The new area gives fans a premium experience
Construction being done on the south end-zone at Camp Randall.
Construction being done on the south end-zone at Camp Randall.(Erin Sullivan)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger football fans can look forward to an improved Camp Randall. The fall 2022 season will premiere outdoor seating, as well as some different indoor club features.

Demolition on the end zone is complete, with the structure starting go up. A couple years back, a poll issued to Badger fans came to the conclusion that fans wanted a better experience inside Camp Randall. This new area will provide that.

Some of the new features include seating in a climate controlled area, more food and beverage options, and access to different clubs, according to camprandallstadium.com.

Construction started at the end of the 2021 season and will be done before the opening game of the 2022 season.

Good weather and crews have been a bonus during this process, says Jason King, senior associate athletic director.

“Frankly, we couldn’t be in a better position given this point of the project, especially living in central Wisconsin so we’re really happy,” said King.

Fans can get more information about availability of seats at uwbadgers.com

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Wisconsin hockey postpones series with Notre Dame
Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram answers questions from reporters after an NFL...
Bobby Engram signed as UW offensive coordinator
Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
Spencer native Hunter Luepke runs for three touchdowns, leads NDSU to FCS championship