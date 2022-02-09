COVID-19 cases remain low, deaths jump in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 case levels drop to what they were before the mid-January spike, deaths attributed to COVID-19 or complications of the virus jumped Tuesday.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services indicates 63 new deaths reported, 53 of which were in the past 30 days. That’s the highest single-day death total since Jan. 24, when 91 deaths were reported.

In turn, the seven-day rolling average for new deaths has ticked up slightly from the previous day from 17 to 19.

Since the start of the pandemic, DHS reports 11,450 Wisconsinites have died from the virus.

Health officials noted 1,935 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, marking the second day in a row that the daily case count has been reported at below 2,000.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases continues its sharp decline, falling to 3,142 Tuesday.

There have been 1,357,698 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin to date.

Six in ten Wisconsin men have officially received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS’ vaccine dashboard update shows. That’s over 1.7 million men. Around 66.4% of Wisconsin women have received their first dose.

In the state overall, 63.5% of residents have received at least their first dose and 59.7% have completed their vaccine series.

Of the more than 6.9 million vaccines administered to Wisconsinites to date, 2,577 of them were given out this week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.