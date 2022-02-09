Advertisement

Davis scores 25, lifts No 14 Wisconsin past No. 17 MSU 70-62

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points as No. 14 Wisconsin beat No. 17 Michigan State 70-62.

The win lifts the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten Conference.

Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who remain in fourth place in the Big Ten.

Malik Hal added 12 off the bench. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Wisconsin hockey postpones series with Notre Dame
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots the winning basket against Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during...
Wahl’s basket helps No. 11 Wisconsin edge Penn State 51-49
Wisconsin women’s basketball guard Hilliard takes temporary leave of absence
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Improved Davis, better chemistry boosting No. 11 Wisconsin