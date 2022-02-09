Do Wisconsinites know how to kiss? Well, they’re studying up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents are apparently really concerned about their kissing abilities. A new survey of relationship search trends found that people in the Badger State were worried about their ability to pucker up.

The most Googled search term for the state is “how to kiss,” a CenturyLink review found. At least, the people in Wisconsin are not alone. “How to kiss” topped the list for a majority of states, thirty-two of them in all.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s probably a good thing everyone’s studying up.

Kissing practice may be in order for Wisconsinites. They may be a little rusty considering last year’s most searched term was “how to get over a breakup.” Maybe there’s a connection, maybe not.

The past three years has been a wild ride for Wisconsin residents. Their top three searches almost sound like a plot to a romantic comedy:

2020: How to propose?

2021: How to get over a breakup?

2022: How to kiss?

More questions:

There appears to be some sad folks just south of the state line though. Down in Illinois and Indiana, they are now looking up the breakup question. Throw in Missouri and Arkansas, whose residents were looking that up too and you have a big swath of newly single people.

With those four states, and Massachusetts and Connecticut as well, breaking up was the biggest concern in most states, according to the CenturyLink survey.

Five states, though, are ready to get out there and start playing the field again. Coming in third was “best dating apps.” So, if you’re looking for singles, you may want to check out:

Idaho

Kentucky

New Hampshire

Oregon

Rhode Island

Nevada and Oklahoma have already taken that first step, because they want to know “when to text back.” New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia must have got that answer correct because they want to know “when to say I love you.”

So, what they say appears to be true: Virginia is for Lovers.

