Dodge Co. trivia night to benefit animal barns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An upcoming trivia night in Waterloo will raise money for new barn facilities at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

The annual Trivia Night Fundraiser, hosted by the Dodge County Meat and Animal Sale Committee at Waterloo High School, will be held on March 12 and proceeds go toward improving lamb and beef barns at the fairgrounds.

This year’s event marks its third year, with the two previous year fundraisers raising more than $40,000 locally and allowing entire barns to be upgraded and pens to be replaced for the pigs. The money also allowed the organization to install new ventilation systems in the barn, helping keep the animals cool during the heat of fair season — and the committee said similar improvements will be made possible for the lamb and beef barns with the proceeds from this event.

Doors for the event open at 4 p.m., and the trivia competition begins at 6:30 p.m. The event will also offer other activities including bucket raffles, silent auction items and 50/50 raffles.

Each team will answer ten rounds of trivia, with each round consisting of ten questions. Teams should check-in at the front desk to receive a sheet of 25 tie-breaker questions, which must be completed prior to the competition.

Interested groups may register their teams for the trivia night by March 1 using the online form and mailing it in to the Meat Animal Sale Committee. The registration fee is $80 per team or $10 per person with a maximum of eight per team.

