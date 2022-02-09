Advertisement

Facing pressure with Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist Casey FitzRandolph

By Leigh Mills
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist Casey FitzRandolph caught up with NBC 15 Wednesday to talk about the Olympic pressure and how Mikaela Shiffrin will move on after Tuesday’s second disqualification.

We talk about Nathan Chen’s performance ahead of the Men’s Singles Free Skate event Wednesday night, plus Chloe Kim in the Halfpipe Final.

We also reflect on Lindsey Jacobellis’ big win as the oldest American woman in history to win a Winter Olympics medal and the oldest snowboarder in Olympic history to win gold at 36-years-old.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory...
Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by ‘legal issues’
United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at...
Finishing touch: 16 years later, Jacobellis gets her gold
Wisconsin Inspire synchronized skaters train for National Competition.
Synchronized skaters want to see sport in Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the...
Mikaela Shiffrin shaken by ‘letdown’ of 2 exits in 2 Olympic races