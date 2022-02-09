Facing pressure with Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist Casey FitzRandolph

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist Casey FitzRandolph caught up with NBC 15 Wednesday to talk about the Olympic pressure and how Mikaela Shiffrin will move on after Tuesday’s second disqualification.

We talk about Nathan Chen’s performance ahead of the Men’s Singles Free Skate event Wednesday night, plus Chloe Kim in the Halfpipe Final.

We also reflect on Lindsey Jacobellis’ big win as the oldest American woman in history to win a Winter Olympics medal and the oldest snowboarder in Olympic history to win gold at 36-years-old.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.