A few flurries tonight; Better chance for snow late Thursday

Accumulations could reach an inch in some places. Mild weather continues until a drop over the Weekend.
Snow showers are possible late Thursday into Friday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A clipper system brings light snow to parts of southern Wisconsin tonight. Minor accumulations are possible, but most places won’t see much! Lows drop into the teens while clouds remain overhead. Most of Thursday will remain dry.

The next clipper system arrives late tomorrow into Friday. Snow showers move in after dinnertime while temperatures hover in the lower 20s. Accumulations will range from a dusting to an inch of snowfall. Higher amounts are likely farther North of Madison. The most snow from this clipper will fall across NW Wisconsin. Temperatures climb throughout Thursday night. Numbers remain steady in the mid - upper 30s for much of Friday. A changeover to a wintry mix/rain is possible early Friday before tapering off.

Colder air surges in for the weekend - afternoon highs drop into the teens on Saturday. Sunshine sticks around for the first part of the weekend. A few passing clouds may drop a few flurries on Sunday. Sunshine and rising temperatures are back next week. Highs return into the 30s and 40s before another weather-maker moves our way mid-week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

