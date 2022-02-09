Advertisement

A Few Rain or Snow Showers Today

Colder conditions return by the weekend
A cold front will sweep into the region this evening.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds, a little rain or snow, and mild temperatures are in the forecast for today. A Clipper is sliding by to the north of here today. A cold front associated with that system will move through the region and may trigger a few rain or snow showers through the midday and afternoon. Cooler temperatures will fill in behind the front for tomorrow but another warm front will move in for Friday and bring milder conditions back. With the approach and passage of the warm front, accumulating snow will be likely Thursday night. Around an inch of snow is expected.

Accumulating snow will be likely Thursday night. It will turn much colder by the weekend.
Southerly winds are blowing across the region and highs will reach the middle to upper 30s today. A cold front will sweep into the region this evening. It will bring a shift wind back to northwesterly by tomorrow and temperatures will fall off a bit. Highs tomorrow are expected to reach upper 20s. This fast moving pattern is expected to continue into the first part of next week. A series of fronts will move through bringing ups and downs in temperatures and a little precipitation. Snow will be likely Thursday night with a good chance of rain and snow on Friday. Much colder air will fill in for the weekend.

Today: Cloudy and mild with a chance of rain/snow showers. High: 36. Wind: W 10-15 gusting to 25.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 18. Wind: NW 10-15.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 35.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning. High: 28.

