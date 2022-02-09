Gov. Evers announces funding for municipalities to voluntarily test for PFAS in drinking water

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that the state will use more than $600,000 in funding from the US Environmental Protection Agency to help local communities that are interested in sampling municipal water supplies for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The PFAS sampling is voluntary, but communities that choose to sample their municipal waters will have data to know they are providing safe water to residents.

If a community finds their drinking water is impacted by PFAS, the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services will help community leaders leverage all available resources to protect the health of the community and address the PFAS contamination.

“We have a shared mission and obligation as local, state, and national leaders to make sure every family has access to clean, healthy drinking water now and for generations to come,” said Gov. Evers. “These funds are a great opportunity for municipalities to take a look at their water supply, learn whether their water is PFAS-impacted, and to work with the DNR and DHS to move forward in remediation for everyone’s health and safety.”

PFAS are human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam.

PFAS do not break down in the environment and have been discovered at concerning concentrations in groundwater, surface water and drinking water across Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.