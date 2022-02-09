Sheriff alerts public of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, no reports currently in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. sherif alerted the public Wednesday of a federal notice about counterfeit medications containing lethal fentanyl, while also stating there are no reports of it currently in the county.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency warning states counterfeit pills look almost identical to prescription medications, such as Oxycontin, Xanex and Percocet. Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman says federal reports of these counterfeit pills are increasing, with the DEA reporting the medications have been identified in all 50 US states.

Adults and children are buying the pills through social media apps, like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Susan Mahaney, Prevention Specialist at Unified Community Services, emphasized that the only way a medication can be obtained safely is through a health care professional and a licensed pharmacist.

“Parents can protect their children by learning more, presenting the facts, and by monitoring social media and incoming mail. If something looks suspicious, contact law enforcement,” Mahaney said.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid and is a large contributor to the rise in U.S. drug overdoses, the DEA stressed.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.