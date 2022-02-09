Home builders market dips by 5% between 2020 and 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Supply chain issues, the labor shortage and price of lumber impacted the number of homes built in 2021.

The Wisconsin Builders Association reported a 5% drop in home construction permit requests in 2021. Twelve-thousand permits were pulled in 2020 and 11,007 were pulled in 2021 in the state.

People want to build homes in Dane County, but it’s hard for builders to keep up with the demand.

“Builders are the busiest we’ve ever been in the last two years,” Victory Homes of Wisconsin Vice President of Sales David Roembke said. “Probably five years ago we could get a house done in six or seven months. I don’t know if it’ll ever get back to that. I don’t even know if it’s even reasonable to think that way.”

Roembke said it takes too long to order building supplies.

”Why dig a hole and put a foundation in if we can’t get the lumber, tresses and the windows in a timely fashion?” Roembke asked.

Wisconsin Builders Association Executive Director Brad Boycks said lumber prices can add $36,000 to a buyers’ bill.

”If we can bring that down that would be some substantial savings,” Boycks said.

He shared that the lumber tariff recently went down from 18% to 11% and could make it cheaper to build a house in the near future.

“Most notably lumber, supply chain issues and labor issues all of those being an impact,” Boycks said. “It was still just a little bit below what it was from a year-to-year. I think that’s still a very positive year.”

Roembke thinks the trade industry is the future. He said young people can pay less for technical degrees, make more money and have better lives while working in the construction field. He expects an increase in workers will improve the the speed and help meet the current housing demand.

