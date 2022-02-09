Lake Delton police chief, director of public safety placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, an attorney representing the village confirmed Tuesday.

Attorney Ben Letendre explained that the city’s ambulance commission and fire commission met this morning with the Board of Trustees. The commissions decided to put Hardman on leave as public safety director and the Village Board decided to put him on leave as police chief.

A third party agency will investigate the allegations against Hardman. Two separate investigations will be conducted, one for his role as police chief and one for his role as public safety director. Letendre said the village has not officially chosen a firm yet.

The Village is not consulting with Hardman on anything other than the new police station right now, Letendre added, and Hardman will seek out his own representation.

Dells-Delton Professional Paramedics- IAFF Local 5026, a local union representing paramedics called for the removal of Daniel Hardman on Monday, saying his treatment of EMS personnel is “demeaning and nothing short of humiliating.”

In a six-page letter posted on the group’s Facebook page, agency president Spencer Nett explained that they wrote it as an official declaration of no confidence in Village of Lake Delton Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman.

The union accuses Hardman of “decimating” morale through gender, sexual orientation and religious discrimination claims made from previous and current employees. The union also reports staffing shortages in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and a disproportionate retention rate.

“Bound by our policies and procedures implemented by Mr. Hardman, our hands have remained tied while this lack of superintendence has caused autocratic rule within our agency which has no checks and balances,” the letter stated.

The letter was signed by several members of the union, including Nett.

NBC15 has reached out to Hardman for comment.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.