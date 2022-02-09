Madison swimmer & health care worker to compete in 2022 Special Olympic Games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison health care worker is preparing to compete in the 2022 Special Olympic Games this summer.

25-year-old Annie Mulligan is set to compete in swimming during the June 5-12 competition in Orlando, Florida.

She’ll race in 400-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke and the 4x50 freestyle relay. “I just love it so much. It’s great to be an athlete,” said Mulligan.

She’s been involved in Special Olympics for about 10 years, but this will be her first time competing at the Special Olympic Games. “I feel great. I like being involved in Special Olympics. It’s got wonderful people and great athletes,” said Mulligan.

Annie Mulligan works as a sterile processing transporter at UnityPoint Health - Meriter. (UnityPoint Health - Meriter)

When she’s not training in the pool, Mulligan works at Merited Hospital in Madison as a sterile processing transporter. Since her job requires a lot of walking, she’s lost 50 pounds in the last 2.5 years working there.

Mulligan said her work not only helps keep her in shape, but she’s gained a whole new support system through her co-workers, adding that they encourage her to “stay focused and do the best I can” on the hospital floors and in the water.

