Man accused of shooting Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty

(MGN ONLINE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee police officer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to eight felony charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Twenty-two-year-old Jetrin Rodthong is accused of shooting Officer Herbert Davis III in the city’s Menomonee Valley Thursday.

Davis has since been released from the hospital. Davis was called to check on Rodthong who was found slumped over in a vehicle.

Police say Davis and Rodthong exchanged gunfire and both were struck. Rodthong then fled in the officer’s squad car, crashed into another vehicle and ran away before he was captured.

