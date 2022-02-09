Advertisement

Man charged in shooting outside Milwaukee high school

(Source: MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The suspect in a shooting that injured five people outside a Milwaukee high school was charged with six felonies Tuesday.

Thirty-four-year-old Devon J. A. Jobe, 34, of Milwaukee faces five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Jobe turned himself in Friday, three days after the shooting.

The five teens injured in the shooting were all hit by bullet fragments or suffered graze wounds. One of the victims is Jobe’s niece.

Police say the fight began over a dispute on social media.

