MPD investigates armed robbery on Madison’s east side

(AP) - Multiple store employees told Madison Police Dept. investigators a suspect pointed something that looked like a gun at them when they tried stopping the individual from nabbing items from the store.

The employees told investigators that the suspect had been in the store, in the 2200 block of S. Stoughton Rd., around 7 p.m. on Tuesday and had tried to leave with some merchandise without paying for it. That’s when the suspect pointed what the workers said appeared to be a gun at them and left.

Officers responded to the store about two hours later and found a person of interest still in the vicinity. They also located the items that were allegedly stolen.

The police department did not indicate if that individual was taken into custody, only saying that the investigation is ongoing.

