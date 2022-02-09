“In my heart I think he’s in this area”: Changing seasons doesn’t stop mother from searching for missing son

LONE ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) - The search continues for missing boater Parker Kruse. He was swept under the Wisconsin River in July while trying to help another boater when their vessels collided. Seven months later and a transition from summer to winter, his family is not giving up the search.

“In my heart I think he’s still in this area,” said Jackie Johnson-Kruse, Parker’s mother. She is out on the river as often as she can searching for her son. When his accident occurred over the summer, the river conditions were much different. With the season change she’s been unable to search the river by boat and now relies on make-shift underwater cameras she throws into the water from shore.

“I’m always observing, like what do I need to help find Parker,” she said. “You just love your child so much you’ll do anything for them.”

But winter has brought its challenges.

“My sisters and ‘Parkers Warriors,’ we were out every day,” she said. “But when the water froze over, we can’t look for him. It’s just hard to put the search on hold when it was such a big part of our life, every day.”

Johnson-Kruse isn’t looking for pity.

“I don’t want people to pity me like, ‘oh there’s that poor mom looking for her son in the river,’” she said. “I want them to know what an amazing son I have and that I would do anything to find him.”

She’s hopeful her son’s remains have not drifted to the Mississippi, and will continue her search until she’s able to give him a proper burial.

For updates on the sarch for Parker, follow the “Promise Parker” FB page.

