Owner of teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport has been found

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - The owner of a teddy bear that was lost at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport has been found.

“Exciting update! We have located the owner!” the airport tweeted Wednesday. “We couldn’t have done this without each of you and all the media who helped to spread the word!”

The airport tweeted they are working out the details for the reunion.

Airport officials had earlier said the teddy bear likely belongs to a person traveling in or out of the city Jan. 4.

The bear is a special kind, one that's given to children with congenital heart defects and children who undergo open heart surgery.

While the stuffed animal waits to be reunited with its owner, it’s enjoying the airport and has even made some new friends like Violet, another stuffed animal that was left behind.

